Sternbeck said the man suffered at least one gunshot wound to the lower body, and police were trying to determine if that bullet came from officers. Assistant D.C. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said officers from the District and other jurisdictions fired at the man.

AD

Sternbeck said the home the armed man barged into in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE was occupied. Those people got out safely on their own, the spokesman said. Carroll said police believe that family had no connection to the suspected gunman.

AD

The suspect’s name was not provided pending formal charges being filed.

Police said the alleged crimes began Sunday night, but they did not have details of how and where it started. Investigators were trying to piece together that information Monday morning.

Sternbeck said it involved at least one carjacking and “multiple incidents in multiple jurisdictions.” He said police from Montgomery County and Bowie, in Prince George’s County, were at the scene in the District.

AD

Sternbeck said the police pursuit that started outside the District ended in a crash about 2 a.m. near the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, in the Fort Davis Park area.

The spokesman said the suspected gunman fled the crash and fired on officers before forcing his way into a single-family home. Carroll said officers returned fire.

AD

The occupants fled safely, Sternbeck said, leaving the suspect alone to confront police outside. The situation ended about 6:45 a.m. when Carroll said members of the department’s Emergency Response Team went inside the home and found the wounded suspect.

Carroll said no shots were fired during the entry. The assistant chief said police found a firearm inside an SUV the suspect had been driving, and another weapon inside the residence.

AD