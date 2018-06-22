A Maryland teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in May in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Authorities said they arrested Eric Maurice Smith, 19, of Suitland, Md., on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder while armed. He could make his initial court appearance on Friday.

Smith is charged with fatally shooting Rondell Wills, 38, of Southeast. Police said the shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. on May 3 in the 200 block of 50th Street NE. It is near the Kelly Miller Recreation Center.

A police report says that Wills was found in the street and had been shot once in the right side of the neck. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in Maryland.

Police did not comment on a possible motive but additional details will be released at the suspect’s court appearance.