D.C. police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred last month in Northeast Washington, according to authorities.

Delonta Daniel, 32, of Southeast, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said in a statement that Daniel had been wanted on an arrest warrant.

He is charged in the June 28 fatal shooting of Bernard Jarvis, 25, of Hyattsville, Md., in the 2400 block of 14th Street NE, near the Brentwood Recreation Center. The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m.

Police said Jarvis was found on a sidewalk suffering from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not describe a possible motive; Jarvis could make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday, at which time additional details will be made public in the arrest affidavit.

