Authorities said they’ve arrested and charged a 38-year-old man with the December slaying of a Southeast Washington man.

Robert Tyrone Henson, who has no fixed address, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed in the fatal shooting of Richard Lee Dudley, 37, of Southeast Washington.

D.C. police said the incident happened around 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE near the Suitland Parkway.

Police responded to a call for the sound of gunshots, and when they arrived they found a man who was later identified as Dudley suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

