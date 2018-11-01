An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the October fatal shooting of a man on a street in Congress Heights, according to D.C. police.

DeAndre Houston of Southeast has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested Wednesday.

Houston is charged with the Oct. 11 shooting of Roderick Thomas, 27, who was attacked about 10:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of 12th Street SE.

Police said Houston was found wounded in the front seat of a vehicle. He died a short time later at a hospital.