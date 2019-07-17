Detectives arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday on abduction charges in the June attack on a woman who was struck from behind and sexually assaulted on a Reston walking path, Fairfax County police said.

Authorities charged Steven Edwards, of no fixed address, with abduction with the intent to defile for the June 11 attack on the 49-year-old woman, police officials said in a statement.

Investigators said the victim was walking on a path in the area of Reston Parkway and Baron Cameron Avenue when she was struck from behind and sexually assaulted about 1 p.m.

In late June, police released a sketch and a description of the attacker as a white man, between 50 and 60, with a thin build. The attacker also had wavy gray hair, light-colored eyes, a wrinkled face and may wear glasses, authorities said.

Police arrested Edwards in Fairfax City about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was being held without bond.

