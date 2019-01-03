D.C. police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the New Year’s Day shooting of a man in Northwest Washington whom authorities described as an unintended victim.

William D’Sean Wrice, 20, of Northeast, was charged with assault with intent to kill. He could make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred about 12:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy Street NW, between Manor Park and Brightwood Park just west of New Hampshire Avenue.

D.C.’s police chief, Peter Newsham, said Tuesday that two groups got into a dispute and one person fired. Newsham said “it appears the victim may have been an unintended target who was visiting one of the local establishments.”

A police report says the victim was shot once in the head. He remains in critical condition at a hospital. Efforts to reach his family on Wednesday were unsuccessful. A woman who shares an address with him about a half mile from where he was shot declined to speak with a reporter.

The shooting on New Year’s Day was one of five that happened on the holiday, including one incident that left a man dead in Southeast Washington.