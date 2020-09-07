Marlowe’s arrest comes shortly after Arlington police sought the public’s help in identifying a man who they said had been involved in at least five confrontations in August involving pedestrians on trails in the Virginia county.

The first incident took place Aug. 11 just after 7 a.m. Police responded to a report of an assault on the Four Mile Run Trail near S. Glebe Road and S. Four Mile Run Drive. When officers arrived, a man and a woman told them they were walking along the trail when a cyclist approached and yelled for them to stay on the right side of the yellow line. When the man yelled back, the cyclist allegedly approached the pair and circled them on his bicycle before pulling down his shorts and exposing his buttocks. Police said the cyclist then allegedly struck the man on the arm and unsuccessfully tried to take the woman’s phone from her hand.

AD

AD

Four days later, just after 5 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail between Sparrow Pond and Columbia Pike. A male and female victim reported that earlier that day around 10:06 a.m., they were walking along the trail when a cyclist, traveling at high speed, approached them from behind. When the male victim took out his cellphone, the cyclist allegedly tried to hit him twice, making contact on the second attempt. The suspect then pulled down his shorts and exposed his buttocks before riding away.

In a third incident, a man and a woman said they were approached from behind by a cyclist. The cyclist allegedly yelled at the pair to get off the trail and then passed close to them at high speed, while yelling obscenities. When the man yelled back, the cyclist allegedly pulled down his shorts and exposed his buttocks. The cyclist then allegedly rode back toward the man and woman and yelled obscenities before making a U-turn and leaving.

The fourth incident allegedly took place Aug. 21 and involved a female runner, who told police she was running along the Custis Trail near N. Fredrick Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. when a cyclist approached her from behind. As she attempted to move over, the cyclist allegedly passed her at high speed and struck her on the back of the head and neck with an open hand and yelled for her to move over.

AD

AD

A final incident took place on Aug. 29 in the area of S. Park Drive and S. Columbus Street on the W&OD Trail. Around 7:24 p.m., officers arrived and were told by a man and a woman that they were walking along the trail when they were allegedly approached by a cyclist traveling at high speed. When the man yelled for the cyclist to slow down, the suspect dismounted and confronted the male victim and allegedly struck him in the face. In that instance, police said the victims were able to take a picture of the alleged suspect, which Arlington police used in their efforts to identify the man.