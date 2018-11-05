A man was arrested in connection with attacks or attempted attacks on three women in Montgomery County, the police said . (Montgomery County Police photo)

A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred Thursday in Montgomery County, and he was also charged in connection with two incidents later in the day involving two more female victims, the county police said.

Police indicated that fingerprints taken from a soda bottle played a role in their investigation.

They said Mahoumon Todomaey, 34,whose address was not confirmed, was charged with first degree rape in connection with a 6 a.m. Thursday attack on Shady Grove Road in Rockville.

In addition, police said, he was charged with two counts of attempted second degree rape in connection with two incidents that occurred about 10 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment house in Gaithersburg.

In the first of the three incidents, police said the woman victim was walking to work on the sidewalk of Shady Grove Road when an assailant approached from behind and knocked her down into a grassy area near Blackwell Road.

He then placed his hands around her neck, and began to strangle her, police said. As she fought and screamed for help, he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The screams brought a witness and the assailant fled, police said.

The parking lot incidents occurred in the 9800 block of Mahogany Drive, police said. They said the first of the victims in the lot was in the driver’s seat of her locked car when someone repeatedly tried the door handle, in an attempt to get into the vehicle.

Then, police said, the same attacker ran after a woman who was disposing her trash in the apartment house receptacle. He grabbed her, and then fled the area, police said.

In the course of their investigation of the first of the three incidents, police said, property apparently left by the attacker was collected and tested for fingerprints.

The police said the property included a soda bottle.

They said the suspect was arrested Friday as he was on foot near Route 28 and Muddy Branch Road.