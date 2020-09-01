A man from Richmond has been charged in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the bus terminal at Union Station, according to D.C. police.

Marlon Bacote, 24, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of an unregistered firearm.

He could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday.

The victim, who police said is also from Richmond, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the shooting occurred about 3:10 p.m. in an area of the attached parking garage used as a bus terminal, which is on the H Street NE level of the parking garage.

A police report says the victim approached an Amtrak police officer and told him he had been shot. Bacote was immediately stopped and detained until D.C. police arrived at the station on Massachusetts Avenue at Columbus Circle in Northeast Washington.

Authorities did not discuss a possible motive. The police report says two boxes of ammunition and a Glock handgun were seized.