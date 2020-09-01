The victim, who police said is also from Richmond, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the shooting occurred about 3:10 p.m. in an area of the attached parking garage used as a bus terminal, which is on the H Street NE level of the parking garage.
A police report says the victim approached an Amtrak police officer and told him he had been shot. Bacote was immediately stopped and detained until D.C. police arrived at the station on Massachusetts Avenue at Columbus Circle in Northeast Washington.
Authorities did not discuss a possible motive. The police report says two boxes of ammunition and a Glock handgun were seized.