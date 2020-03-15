Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, police said, they were called to a store in the 5500 block of Livingston Road in the Oxon Hill area for a reported fire. They found a store employee “suffering significant burns to his face and body,” Prince George’s police said in a news release.
Witnesses told officers that a man had come into the store posing as a customer.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached the counter with a cup in his hand containing a liquid that smelled like gasoline. He asked the victim for a pack of cigarettes,” the release said. “When the victim turned around to get the cigarettes, the suspect started a fire in the cup he was holding.”
As the clerk turned back around, the suspect “doused the victim’s face with the ignited gasoline,” police said.
The man then jumped the counter, grabbed approximately 20 packs of cigarettes, and fled. The fire began spreading throughout the store. A witness called 911.
The victim was taken to a hospital, police said, for treatment of critical burns.
Officers fanned out around the store. They said they found Williams several minutes later at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Kenmont Road.
“The stolen cigarettes were recovered from the suspect's bag,” police said, adding that Williams “confessed to the crimes.”