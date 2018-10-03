An investigator walks out of the fire-damaged home in northwest Washington where Savvas Savopoulos, 46, and his wife Amy, 47, were found dead along with the couple’s 10-year-old son, Philip, and the family’s housekeeper Veralicia Figueroa. Savvas Savopoulos and Amy Savopoulos at the Starlight Children’s Foundation MidAtlantic’s Wine Dinner in 2008. Veralicia Figueroa. (AP, Tony Powell/Washington Life Magazine, Courtesy of Veralicia Figueroa's family)

Days after federal prosecutors say Daron Wint killed three members of a Northwest Washington family and their housekeeper, Wint caught a bus to New York and began splurging on his then-fiancee, according to court testimony.

Devonie Hayles this week told jurors Wint treated her to dinner, took her shoe shopping and bought her groceries. Each time Wint paid, Hayles testified, he pulled out $100 bills.

The 32-year-old woman testified that Wint told her the cash was from lottery winnings and the sale of his minivan. Prosecutors contend it was from the $40,000 in ransom businessman Savvas Savopoulos had delivered to his home in May 2015 in a failed effort to save his own live and the lives of his wife, their son and the housekeeper.

The testimony in D.C. Superior Court comes four weeks into the high-profile quadruple murder trial. Prosecutors expect to wrap up their case as early as next week. The defense will then have an opportunity to present evidence.

Hayles’s account brought a rare outward show of emotion by Wint, a former employee of a Savopoulos family business.



Daron Dylon Wint is pictured in this 2007 police booking photograph released on May 22, 2015. (Handout/Reuters)

Often soft-spoken, Hayles told jurors Tuesday she met Wint via Facebook in 2013 when he sent her a friend request. They found they had things in common, including a love of cars, and began dating.

When Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Bach asked Hayles to point out Wint in the courtroom, she broke down in tears. Wint also began crying, causing the courtroom clerk to walk over and offer him two tissues.

Wint is charged with counts of first degree murder, kidnapping, arson and other charges in the May 14, 2015 killings of Savopoulos, 46, his wife Amy, 47, their son Philip, 10, and their housekeeper, 57-year-old Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa. Authorities say Wint held the four captive until the money was delivered and then killed them and set the house on fire.

Wint, 37, pleaded not guilty and has argued, through his public defenders, his brother Steffon and half brother Darrell carried out the killings. The defense claims Wint was summoned to the Savopoulos home by his brothers, but remained downstairs and had no idea victims were bound in upstairs bedrooms. Neither brother has been charged. Steffon Wint testified Monday that he had no role in the killings.

In court, Hayles provided an account of Daron Wint’s activities in the days leading up to his May 21, 2015 arrest.

Hayles told the jury Wint came to visit her New York home on May 17, 2015 and told her he had come into money after selling his minivan — a vehicle prosecutors say he set on fire days after the killings to cover evidence — and winning $2,000 in the lottery. She said the two shopped and went to restaurants.

Before Wint arrived, Hayles said, he sent her a photo of two white iPhones. She testified he presented her with one of the phones as a gift. Authorities say the phones were stolen from the Savopoulos home.

Hayles said on May 20 she was watching the TV news when Wint’s photo flashed across the screen on a story about a Washington murder.

“I jumped out of bed. I said Dylon that’s you,” Hayles recalled, explaining she referred to Wint using his middle name. Hayles said Wint called his father in Maryland who told him police had an arrest warrant for him and he should return to Washington.

Hayles said she and Wint, fearing police would find them at Hayles’s home, checked into a hotel and that Wint paid with $100 bills.

During questions from Wint’s attorneys, Hayles said Wint was concerned about turning himself in without having an attorney. He paid for a taxi cab to take him to Washington. He also had Hayles call 911 to alert authorities he was turning himself in, she said.

Hayles told jurors Wint did not talk to her about the killings, either before or after they learned he was wanted. When police searched her home, Hayles said, she gave them an envelope of $1,500 in $100 bills she said Wint had given her.

In exchange for her testimony, prosecutors promised not to file charges against Hayles for fleeing to the hotel with Wint.

Prosecutors also read a statement from the D.C. Lottery that said no one by the name of Daron Wint had won a jackpot.

When Wint arrived in Washington, he was arrested while in a car with friends of Darrell Wint.

One of those friends, Chelsea Nunez, 25, testified that Darrell Wint had given her and two of her female friends $10,000 — in $100 bills — to purchase money orders at various stores in Prince George’s County.

Nunez said Darrell Wint told her the money orders would be used by a friend who needed to retain an attorney.

Nunez said that after picking up the money orders, the group went to a hotel in College Park. It was then, Nunez testified, that a man she never met, who introduced himself as Jason, climbed into the back seat of her car. That man was Daron Wint.

As they made their way into the District, Nunez said Darrell Wint followed in a white box-truck. He called her and said the police were following her but “it was okay. They know we’re coming,” she testified.

Nunez said four police cars boxed her in and officers jumped out pointing “red lasers” at their chests and ordering them out of the cars with their hands up. Nunez and her friends were released after being questioned. Police found $10,000 in blank money orders in Nunez’s car.

In court on Wednesday, a cousin of the Wint brothers testified he and Darrell Wint had been working with police to take Daron Wint into custody. He said he was in the white truck with Darrell Wint, who has not testified.

A D.C. police officer testified authorities also found money in the white truck. The officer said there was $7,381 in cash and $13,300 in money orders and a telephone number for D.C. homicide detective Jeff Owens, the lead investigator in the case.

The trial resumes Tuesday.