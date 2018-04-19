Arlington Police put out this sketch of a man they said tried to abduct a woman on N. Oxford Street on Easter Sunday. (Courtesy of Prince William County Police)

Police said they are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed a woman from behind and tried to pull her into his vehicle in Arlington.

Authorities released a sketch Thursday of the suspect in an incident on Easter Sunday in the 600 block of N. Oxford Street. Around 2:32 p.m., police said the woman was walking. The suspect called out to her. When she didn’t respond, he grabbed her from behind and tried to pull her toward his vehicle, according to police.

She was able to get away and run. But police said the man kept watching her from his vehicle until she went into her home.

Police said the woman was not injured. The man fled.

The suspect is described as a black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks that have red tips. He is believed to be in his 20s and stands between 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark gray sweatpants and a light gray hoodie that zips up, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-228-4198.