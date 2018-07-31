Nearly a quarter-century ago, when homicides in the District were so common that the city was known as “America’s murder capital,” a 31-year-old accountant, Charles E. Wilkins Jr., was killed in a drive-by shooting shortly after leaving a D.C. nightclub. Police at the time described him as an innocent victim and said the alleged gunman was a gang member who apparently mistook Wilkins for a rival.

The predawn killing, on May 27, 1995, was one of 379 slayings in Washington that year, and it attracted a flurry of media attention because the suspect, charged with first-degree murder, vanished after paying $500 to a bail bondsman to gain his release.

Amid the city’s homicide epidemic back then, as more and more cases piled up, the public soon forgot about Wilkins.

But investigators remembered. And today his alleged killer is again in custody.

After living incognito in his native El Salvador for more than two decades, authorities said, Raul Rodriguez, now 45, has been extradited to the United States to face a trial in a case that echoes a bygone era of record-setting violence. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

In announcing the extradition, the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington provided few details of Rodriguez’s years in El Salvador, saying only that he “was found by law enforcement in 2015 working as a teacher.” He was arrested there in November 2016 and brought back to the United States two weeks ago.

He is a reminder of a blood-soaked period in the city’s history.

The District’s yearly body count reached a record 479 in 1991 as Washington, like major cities across the country, coped with drug-gang violence fueled by the lucrative crack-cocaine trade. Annual homicide totals in D.C. began to gradually decline after that, falling to 242 by 2000. Last year, the city recorded 116 slayings.

[Tracking D.C.-area homicides]

On Friday, May 26, 1995, the start of Memorial Day weekend, Wilkins, who worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, took part in a sibling’s birthday celebration at Tracks nightclub in Southeast. The popular club, which closed in the late 1990s, was in a grimy industrial area near Washington Navy Yard, a part of the city that has since been revitalized and is home to Nationals Park.

As Wilkins was walking to his car after leaving the club about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a witness told police, a Toyota station wagon carrying at least two men pulled alongside him, and a passenger fired several shots. Wilkins was hit three times.

A Toyota station wagon carrying Rodriguez and another man was stopped by police minutes later after officers saw the vehicle speeding and traveling erratically not far from the shooting scene, authorities said. They said the witness identified Rodriguez as the gunman. The other man, who was driving, was also charged in the shooting, but the case against him was eventually dismissed in D.C. Superior Court.

Police in 1995 said Rodriguez, who was living in Alexandria, Va., was a member of a Latino gang called Vatos Locos. Wilkins was partly of Native American descent and could have been mistaken for Latino, a relative said at the time.

Rodriguez’s current attorney, Emily Stirba, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

After homicide totals surged in the crack era, the city changed its bail law in the early 1990s to allow for murder suspects to be locked up without bond.

The law says that a judge has to be convinced that “no one or more conditions of release will reasonably assure that the [defendant] will not flee or pose a danger to any other person or to the community.” In D.C. Superior Court, ordering a suspect held without bail is known as issuing a “1325 (a) hold,” referring to the statute citation.

At Rodriguez’s initial Superior Court appearance on May 29, 1995, the U.S. attorney’s office sought a “1325 (a) hold,” but Judge Frederick Dorsey denied the request and set a $5,000 bond, according to court records. That meant a bail bondsman could post $5,000 worth of property with the court to gain Rodriguez’s release. The cost to Rodriguez was the 10 percent bondsman’s fee, or $500, records show.

The records do not indicate why Dorsey declined to hold Rodriguez without bond, and the judge’s office said he had no comment on the case.

Rodriguez, whose preliminary hearing was set for June 8, 1995, was released from the D.C. jail three days before the hearing.

Now, 23 years later, he is back behind bars.