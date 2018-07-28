A suspect in a 1995 killing in the District has been brought back here this month to face charges., prosecutors said. (iStock/iStock)

A man who failed to return to court in the District 23 years ago after being released on bond in a killing has been brought back from Central America to face charges, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The prosecutor’s office said Raul Rodriguez, also known as Ricardo Vidaurre Chicas, 45, was returned from El Salvador in connection with the 1995 fatal shooting of Charles Wilkins, who was 31 and an accountant with the Interior Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs.

According to prosecutors, Rodriguez was arrested shortly after the shooting. He pleaded not guilty, and was released on a $5,000 bond, but he failed to appear for a hearing in June 1995, officials said.

Rodriguez is Salvadoran, prosecutors said, and went to El Salvador, where he was found in 2015 working as a teacher.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Rodriguez was arrested in El Salvador in 2016 on a U.S. extradition request and was returned to this country July 13. After he was arraigned in D.C. Superior Court, he was ordered held pending further proceedings.

At the time of the 1995 shooting, on M Street SE, Wilkins had been celebrating a brother’s birthday. His relatives said they did not know why he was shot. Prosecutors said he had no known ties to the suspect.