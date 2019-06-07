A man suspected in four robberies of banks inside supermarkets in Montgomery County, Md., has been found dead in a hotel room in Hagerstown, Md., Montgomery police said Friday.

Three of the robberies involved Suntrust Bank branches in a Safeway store in the 14900 block of Shady Grove Road, police said. They said a fourth occurred at a Suntrust branch in a Safeway in the 15400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

Police said their investigation led them to charge Shivi Brian Mohanani-Neil, 28, of Pottstown, Pa., with four counts of robbery.

Montgomery police said authorities in the Hagerstown area found Mohnani-Neil dead but did not say when he was found. The Montgomery police said “no foul play” was suspected in his death.

In a statement, Montgomery police said they thought the man had also committed robberies in Northern Virginia. No details were provided immediately.

Montgomery authorities said they learned that Mohanani-Neil had been arrested in Pennsylvania on charges that included robbery, drug violations and what they described as terroristic threats.

