An 8-year-girl walking to school Monday morning was grabbed by a man who choked and robbed her, Prince George’s County police said Thursday.

Officers arrested a man suspected in the assault within 20 minutes of the attack and said he also has been charged in an unrelated incident involving a woman who was groped on a Metrobus, police said.

The robbery of the girl occurred around 7:50 a.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Annapolis Road in Bladensburg, police said. Lamar Samuel, 34, of Southeast Washington, approached a girl as she was walking to school, choked her and grabbed her cellphone, police said. Holding the girl in a chokehold, he then crossed the street but let go of her after school staff confronted him, police said.

The school was placed on lockdown, and two officers on their way to work rushed to the scene, where they found Samuel standing outside, police said. He had “just urinated on the building,” police said. The officers arrested Samuel, who is charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, indecent exposure, robbery and other related charges.

After he was arrested, Prince George’s worked with Metro Transit Police to determine that Samuel also was suspected of groping a woman on a Metrobus in Bladensburg, police said. He was served a warrant in the bus assault Thursday.

Samuel is currently in jail without bond.