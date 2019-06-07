A Prince George’s County elementary school was evacuated Friday afternoon, following the end of the regular school day but as some aftercare students and staff were still inside, after an unidentified man entered the school and someone then reported a shooting, the Prince George’s police said.

Teams of officers responded to the report of a possible active shooter at Patuxent Elementary School in Upper Marlboro about 4:15 p.m. and immediately entered the school, police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said. The officers could not find anyone hurt, or anyone with a gun, and learned that a man had walked into the school “acting strangely and making threatening statements,” Donelan said.

The police evacuated six children and a number of staff members who were still in the school, and did not find any indication that shots had been fired, Donelan said. Officers outside the school soon found a man who matched the description of the man who entered the school and detained him. He was not immediately identified.

