A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Fairfax County was arrested last week at an immigration checkpoint in New Mexico, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

Abel Alexander Castro Juarez, 20, of Annandale, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Jose Alexander Villa Lobo Guevara, 20, of Annandale, according to the Fairfax County police.

The shooting occurred July 24 at an apartment complex on Wadsworth Court. The county police said they did not think the shooting was random.

Castro Juarez was taken into custody Friday during an immigration inspection of the passengers on a northbound commercial bus, the Border Patrol said. The checkpoint was on Interstate 25 north of Las Cruces, N.M.

A man was found trying to conceal himself in the restroom, the Border Patrol said

Questioning revealed that a homicide warrant had been obtained for Castro Juarez by Fairfax County police, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agency described him as a Salvadoran national and said he was turned over to the New Mexico state police.

