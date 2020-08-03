The shooting occurred July 24 at an apartment complex on Wadsworth Court. The county police said they did not think the shooting was random.
Castro Juarez was taken into custody Friday during an immigration inspection of the passengers on a northbound commercial bus, the Border Patrol said. The checkpoint was on Interstate 25 north of Las Cruces, N.M.
A man was found trying to conceal himself in the restroom, the Border Patrol said
Questioning revealed that a homicide warrant had been obtained for Castro Juarez by Fairfax County police, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The agency described him as a Salvadoran national and said he was turned over to the New Mexico state police.
