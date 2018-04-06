Jamahri Sydnor, 17, was struck in the head by a bullet as she passed through a Northeast Washington intersection on Aug. 10, 2017. She died Aug. 12, 2017. (A’Mee Barnes/Obtained from D.C. Metropolitan Police Department)

Authorities were convinced James Mayfield was behind the .45-caliber gun that sent two stray bullets into the car driven by 17-year-old Jamahri Sydnor last August, one of which struck her in the head and killed her.

A D.C. Superior Court judge signed an arrest warrant for the 18-year-old Mayfield on Oct. 25. For two months, Mayfield roamed the city and, according to prosecutors, killed two others before he was arrested Dec. 27.

During a four-hour preliminary hearing in D.C. Superior Court on Friday, one of the lead homicide detectives tried to explain the difficulties that police and U.S. marshals encountered while trying to find Mayfield.

“He eluded us. It was not for lack of trying,” Phillip McHugh said.

In a courtroom crowded with Sydnor’s family members and friends, detectives and prosecutors outlined their evidence against Mayfield, seeking to have him held in jail while he awaits trial.

James Mayfield, 18, has been ordered held in jail until he is tried on murder charges in the death of Jamahri Sydnor, who was killed while driving a younger relative home, 10 days before Jamahri was to enroll in Florida A&M University. (D.C. Metropolitan Police Department)

Prosecutors are basing much of their case against Mayfield on the account of a co-defendant, 21-year-old Philip Carlos McDaniel. McDaniel told authorities that about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, he drove Mayfield and another man, Robert Moses, to the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NE. There, the men saw members of a rival neighborhood street gang and began firing at the group. By McDaniel’s account, prosecutors said, Mayfield fired a .45-caliber gun, the type of weapon used to kill Sydnor. The gun has not been recovered.

[Third suspect still wanted by police in fatal shooting of college-bound student, prosecutors say]

Sydnor, the daughter of a longtime D.C. police detective, had graduated from Wilson High School and was 10 days away from enrolling as a freshman at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee when she was shot while driving a younger relative home.

[College-bound Wilson High graduate struck by stray bullet dies]

During the hearing, McHugh testified that when a friend of Mayfield’s, who also is cooperating with prosecutors, confronted him about Sydnor’s shooting, Mayfield casually responded: “She got in the way.”

Mayfield’s attorney, Veronice Holt, argued that McDaniel was lying to authorities in an effort to avoid murder charges. McDaniel, Holt argued, “has a huge motive to fabricate.”

Judge Craig Iscoe acknowledged Holt’s argument about McDaniel’s possible motivation but said he was “troubled” by Mayfield’s response to the friend.

Jamahri Sydnor, 17, was struck in the head by a bullet as she passed through a Northeast Washington intersection on Aug. 10, 2017. She died two days later. (A’Mee Barnes/Obtained from D.C. Metropolitan Police Department)

“That’s a consciousness-of-guilt response,” Iscoe said, and with that he said he had found enough evidence to order Mayfield held in jail until his trial in Sydnor’s death.

Prosecutors then turned their attention to the other two killings in which Mayfield has been charged. On Dec. 26, prosecutors say, Mayfield shot 38-year-old Jermaine Phillip Bowens in the legs in the 2200 block of Douglas Street NE. Bowens died the next day but was able to say that he was attacked by a man dressed in black and wearing a mask, authorities said.

Prosecutors say that on Dec. 27, the day he was arrested, Mayfield got into an altercation with 21-year-old Elijah Henry in a house in the 1800 block of Bryant Street NE, five blocks from where Bowens had been shot. Prosecutors say Mayfield was in the house with several people, including Henry’s mother, and smoking marijuana when an argument broke out over a missing coat. According to witnesses, Henry tried to encourage Mayfield to leave the house so he could confront him. Prosecutors said witnesses told them that Mayfield then fired.

Holt argued that Henry fired in self-defense.

Prosecutor say the cases will be separated, with Sydnor’s shooting being tried apart from the slayings of Henry and Bowens.