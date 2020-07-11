During the hearing, an attorney representing Wingfield asked for his clients’ release from custody, saying the court could impose conditions to ensure the safety of the community.
But prosecutors argued that Wingfield’s prior convictions showed “a general escalation of the defendant’s criminal history.”
Wingfield had been arrested in April, when police said they stopped his vehicle for traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street and found a loaded Glock 9mm pistol in his pants. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records show.
Pending a trial, Wingfield was freed from custody May 22 after his lawyer petitioned for his release because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to court records.
During Saturday’s hearing, prosecutors also alleged that Wingfield had cut off a GPS ankle bracelet assigned to him as part of the conditions of his release in the firearm case. Wingfield is charged with first-degree murder while armed in Davon’s killing.
The shooting of the young boy, which came during a spate of violence in the District, has devastated a neighborhood that has long struggled with gun violence.
“Get the right ones. Not just any arrests,” Davon’s mother, Crystal McNeal, previously told The Washington Post. “I have confidence they will get the right ones.”