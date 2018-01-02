Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler shows a picture of suspect Radee Labeeb Prince after a news conference near the scene of a workplace shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 in Edgewood, Md. (Kenneth K. Lam/AP)

The man accused of killing three and wounding two others at his workplace in Maryland last year was indicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder, according to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Radee Labeeb Prince, 38, of Elkton, was captured on video shooting colleagues inside Advanced Granite Solutions before fleeing the scene on Oct. 18, according to a statement from the office announcing the indictment.

Prince has been charged in the slayings of Advanced Granite Solutions employees Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53; Virginia, Jose “Oscar” Hidalgo Romero, 34, and Enis Mrvoljak, 48. The two other shooting victims survived.

After the incident in Maryland and during an extensive law enforcement manhunt through the Mid-Atlantic region, Prince fled to Wilmington, Del., where he also shot an acquaintance in the head and body at a used-car dealership, according to police. That victim survived.

Police tracked down Prince 10 hours after the shooting in Maryland, arresting him in Newark, Del., after a foot chase by federal agents.

Prince is in custody in Delaware on attempted murder, resisting arrest and weapons-related charges from the incident in that state.

Authorities will prosecute Prince in Delaware first because the state, unlike Maryland, does not allow parole in criminal cases.

Prince has a case review scheduled for Jan. 22 in Delaware and is scheduled for trial May 8, said Nicole Magnusson, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Justice.

John Edinger, the public defender representing Prince, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday, but has said previously “he’s a citizen that’s presumed innocent” and “no one should be jumping to conclusions” until the case goes before a jury.

