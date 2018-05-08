Ruel Francis Dempster II, 30, a suspect in a death in Montgomery County has been arrested in Mexico, the county police said. (Montgomery County police photo )

A man wanted in connection with the death of his wife in Montgomery County has been arrested in Mexico, the county police said.

The police said they were notified Sunday that Ruel Francis Dempster II, 30, who lived on Bel Pre Road, had been arrested in the Nuevo Laredo area.

He was picked up by the Mexican federal police on the basis of a warrant from Montgomery, the county police said.

They said he had been returned to the United States, and will be returned to the county when the process of extradition is complete, the police said.

Dempster’s wife Alice Mino Dennis, 34, had been found dead in the couple’s home on April 18, following an apparent dispute, the police said. They said they had obtained a warrant charging Dempster with murder.

Nuevo Laredo, Mexico is across the Rio Grande river from Laredo Tex.

It was not clear what the suspect was doing in the Nuevo Laredo area or how long he had been there.