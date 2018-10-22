Officials are investigating after threats were made to a high school and an elementary school in Prince William County. (Courtesy of Manassas City Police)

A suspect is in police custody and facing criminal charges Monday after allegedly making online threats against two schools in Northern Virginia, authorities said.

According to Manassas City Police, the threats were made against Osbourn High and Baldwin Elementary schools on Instagram.

Police said that because of the threats there would be “increased police presence at both campuses” on Monday. They did not immediately release the suspect’s name or detail the charges the person is facing.

Police said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday evening, the police department said it had heard of the threats against the schools in Prince William County and was looking into them.

This comes after Montgomery County arrested a young man who made threats of violence against Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Md. Luis Amilcar Cabrera, 18, was charged with making a threat of mass violence at the school he once attended.

Officials said he posted a photo on social media of himself holding an assault-style rifle and threatening to “shoot up” the school, officials said.

His postings were spotted by students at the high school, and they reported what they saw to a police officer assigned to the school and to administrators. At one point, several students told police of photos showing Cabrera holding a rifle, and he had apparently written “I hate WJ” and “Ha, ha, I’m going to shoot up the school,” according to Montgomery County Police.