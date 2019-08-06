D.C. police have arrested a man in connection with last week’s shooting in the Third Street Tunnel that followed an argument over a traffic crash, police said Tuesday.

Daquan Brooks, 21, who has no fixed address, was charged with assault with intent to kill, according to police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck. The victim was critically injured.

Sternbeck said Brooks also has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with an unrelated shooting on July 15 that left two people injured in Northeast Washington.

[Police search for man who they shot driver of Ford Explorer in Third Street Tunnel]

Brooks could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday or Wednesday. He doesn’t have an attorney listed in public documents. Police said he was arrested Monday evening.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive or detail how police found Brooks. Additional details will be made available when he makes his first court appearance.



A surveillance camera image shows a vehicle that police say was connected with the shooting Tuesday in the Third Street tunnel. (D.C. police photo)

The shooting in the tunnel occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on July 30 after one vehicle rear-ended another in the northbound lanes of Interstate 395, near the exit to Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest, a few blocks from Union Station. The busy commuter route connects the Southeast Freeway to New York Avenue.

Police said the male driver of a Ford Explorer rear-ended a blue sedan, then people in both vehicles got out and argued. Police said the driver of the sedan shot the driver of the Explorer.

Police had been searching for a dark blue sedan with a bike rack and “severe damage” to the rear. Its wasn’t immediately clear on Tuesday if police had found the vehicle.

