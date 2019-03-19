A man suspected of killing his uncle over the weekend was arrested at a hospital in Baltimore, police said.

Law enforcement had been searching for Osman Kalokoh, 20, since the Sunday morning shooting death of his uncle, Alee Calokoh, 69, according to Prince George’s County police.

Kalokoh got into an argument with his uncle at his uncle’s home in Lanham, Md., before the shooting, police said. Officers arrived at the 9000 block of Alcona Street around 3 a.m. and found Calokoh dead and a woman with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police launched a search for Kalokoh, who was found in Baltimore. Kalokoh had driven himself to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital on a golf cart around 3 a.m. He would not give any information about his identity at the hospital, authorities said, and Baltimore police were eventually called for help.

A Baltimore police officer realized that Kalokoh was a wanted man in Prince George’s, police said, and authorities took him into custody.

