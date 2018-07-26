Police in Frederick, Md., said officers received a special offer last week.

Patrol officers noticed two men looking into cars parked along Linden Avenue the evening of July 19. Becoming suspicious, they approached the men, telling them to stay where they were. When one of the men started to walk away, a struggle ensued.

After the officers subdued the man, they reportedly found marijuana and an air pistol in his possession, according to an article in the Frederick News-Post. That’s when he allegedly made the officers an offer: Matthew Tyler Rosenberg, 25, told the officers he worked at a Krispy Kreme and promised to give them doughnuts if they let him “just go home,” the paper reported charging documents saying. Rosenberg also allegedly offered the officers cash.

Rosenberg faces several charges, including resisting arrest and attempting to bribe a public employee, according to court records. He was released on his own recognizance.