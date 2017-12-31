D.C. police shot and severely wounded a man on the 800 block of Eighth Street NE, near the H Street corridor, on Saturday night. (iStock)

Two D.C. police officers have been placed on leave as internal-affairs detectives review their decision to open fire on a man carrying a BB gun Saturday.

The man, identified as D.C. resident Kevin Talley, 34, was charged Sunday with assault on a police officer while armed. He was being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition Sunday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

The officer-involved shooting took place on the 800 block of Eighth Street NE, off a busy commercial section of the H Street corridor, according to a statement Sunday from D.C. police.

No one else was injured.

Officers responded to a burglary call about 9:26 p.m. at a location where they had previously received a report of domestic violence, a police spokesman said.

When they arrived, they encountered Talley, who was “standing in the street with an apparent firearm,” police said. After the two officers ordered him multiple times to drop the weapon, he pointed it at them and they fired their service weapons, police said.

The department customarily places officers on administrative leave while investigating police shootings.

The details of the incident that precipitated the shooting are murky. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Saturday night that the officers were responding “for the second time to a domestic situation” when they answered the burglary call.

The two officers had activated their body cameras before the shooting and that footage is being reviewed, police said.