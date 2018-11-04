One person was wounded Sunday night in Prince William County in what the police described as an “officer-involved shooting.”

The county police said the person was shot during the incident in the Woodbridge area of the county. They described the person as a “suspect,” but gave no details in an initial account.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident, which occurred on Laurel Street.

The condition of the person who was shot was not immediately known. But police said the wounded person had been taken into custody.