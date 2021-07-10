Lowery “continued to drive at a high rate of speed and hit a second vehicle,” state police said. The driver and passenger in that second car, a Ford Escape, were not injured. Lowery kept driving south, police said, for about three-quarters of a mile before pulling over and stopping.
Police took him into custody. The motorcyclist, Hartman, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
“Investigators have determined speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash,” state police said, “Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.”