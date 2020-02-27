Warrick was arrested in November in South Carolina after authorities said they linked his DNA to the slaying of Christine Mirzayan, a 28-year-old woman who on Aug. 1, 1998, was abducted and dragged into the woods off Canal Road in Georgetown. Police said Mirzayan was sexually assaulted and repeatedly struck in her face and the head with a 73-pound rock.

Warrick was also linked to a sexual assault that occurred in the District in 1996. He is charged in the District with first-degree murder while armed and sexual assault.

Authorities said they have also connected Warrick to eight sexual assaults in Montgomery County, where officials have a warrant for his arrest.

In court in the District, Assistant U.S. attorney Lindsey Merikas called Warrick a “violent, serial rapist who “preyed upon women living the DMV area.”

The attacks began May 6, 1991, when a 32-year-old woman returning home from a business trip was sexually assaulted in her home in Gaithersburg, Md. Other attacks followed in Germantown, Potomac Village, Quince Orchard Knolls, North Potomac and Rockville. The victims were assaulted in their homes, at least one while her children were present. They included a teenage babysitter and a housekeeper.

Veteran D.C. homicide detective Todd Williams, who worked with the FBI on the case, testified that the DNA evidence in the case was among the strongest he has seen.

But Warrick’s attorney, Stephen Mercer, argued that the DNA hit could actually be to one of Warrick’s family members.

In ordering Warrick to remain in jail, Judge Todd E. Edelman said Warrick’s letter to his fiancee was evidence of his “consciousness of guilt.”

Authorities said they went to the South Carolina home where Warrick had moved more than a year ago and asked for a DNA sample. Police told him the results would take weeks, but they came back in less than 24 hours.

During that time, police kept the home under surveillance. When they suspected Warrick was about to flee, they arrested him. Inside they found the one-page letter.

“I’m so sorry this ended this way,” Warrick wrote. “I left you in a mess. I never meant for this to happen. All I wanted to do is love you. Please forgive me. Please don’t cry. All my junk is yours.”