Police said Jenkins has no fixed address. Authorities did not comment on a possible motive.
Authorities said police also arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in February in Southeast Washington.
Glenn Dolford, 26, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Dolford is charged in the Feb. 2 shooting of Raheem Murray, also 26, who police said had no fixed address.
The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 4300 block of 3rd Street SE, on the border of Washington Highlands and Bellevue.
Police said Murray was one of three people shot at that location.
Additional information about these cases could be made available on Friday when the suspects have their initial appearances in D.C. Superior Court, and arrest affidavits are unsealed.