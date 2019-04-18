Suspects rammed a truck into a Prince George’s County 7-Eleven early Wednesday in an unsuccessful attempt to steal the ATM inside, Mount Rainier police said.

Officers responded to the convenience store in the 2300 block of Varnum Street in Mount Rainier around 3:30 a.m. on April 17 for a robbery complaint, police said.

Surveillance video from the store showed a black truck backing into the store shortly before 3:30 a.m., police said. Three men dressed in all black entered the store and assaulted a clerk, before attempting to load an ATM machine onto the back of the truck, police said.

The men were not able to load the machine onto the truck and then fled the area in the vehicle, police said. The clerk did not suffer serious injuries as a result of the assault.

The case is one of a string of dramatic smash-and-grab burglaries targeting ATMs at Prince George’s County convenience stores. There have been four in the county in March and April. It’s unclear if the last case is related to the earlier ones.

