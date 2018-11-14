Cheryl McPherson, the grandmother of Makiyah Wilson, cries outside D.C. Superior Court following a preliminary hearing on Nov. 13. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Less than an hour after 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was fatally shot as gunmen sprayed bullets outside her D.C. home, prosecutors said, a video was uploaded to Instagram showing two of the suspects.“We’re the reason the murder rate is high,” they rapped as they waved their middle fingers.

Quentin “Q” ­Michals, 21, uploaded the video, prosecutors said. He appeared in it with 20-year-old Qujuan Thomas.

The two men, along with a third suspect, Gregory Taylor, 23, appeared in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday, where prosecutors played the video as they began to lay out some of the evidence that they say ties the trio to the July 16 shooting.

On that summer evening, four masked men jumped from a carjacked black Infiniti and fired into a crowded courtyard at an apartment complex in Northeast Washington. Four people were wounded but survived. One bullet entered Makiyah’s back and struck her heart. She died clutching a $5 bill she had been given to buy a treat at an ice cream truck.

So far, the case against the three men is built largely around cellphone site data and reviews of the suspects’ cellphones and social media accounts, where authorities say the defendants discussed the planning of the shooting and then bragged about it afterward.

Judge Craig Iscoe ordered the men to remain jailed, finding there is sufficient evidence to hold them as prosecutors continue to build a case. The judge said the gunmen “indiscriminately fired repeatedly into a crowd of unarmed, innocent civilians who were just standing outside enjoying a pleasant day.”



Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed in Northeast Washington on July 16. (Courtesy of Raven Hall)

Officials have said the incident was part of a turf war between rival crews in the Wellington Park and Clay Terrace neighborhoods. One of the groups bought a stolen car to use in the incident and then recruited gunmen, authorities said in court papers. Police are searching for additional suspects.

[Police link feud between D.C. neighborhoods to fatal shooting of 10-year-old girl]

During the hearing, marked by heavy U.S. marshal and security presence, Keith Batton, a D.C. homicide detective, narrated a surveillance video that showed the Infiniti pulling into the courtyard and four men jumping out and shooting at people gathered outside an apartment building. Batton said Makiyah was standing to the right of a tree shown in the video. Several members of her family in the audience began sobbing.

Batton discussed how another video taken outside a Wellington Park apartment complex about 30 minutes before the shooting showed people he identified as Michals and Thomas getting into a silver BMW. Next to that BMW was the black Infiniti.

Police say the suspects later drove the Infiniti to the courtyard where the shooting took place.

After the shooting, authorities released the surveillance video of the incident to the media and relied on identifications from the community to help identify suspects.

But one of those witnesses, Batton said under questioning from one of the defense attorneys, incorrectly identified Michals as one of the shooters. Police believe Michals planned the shooting but did not fire a weapon, according to court papers.

Another witness, who Batton said was a paid confidential informant, told police of hearing five people discuss the incident and talking about “shooting the wrong person.” Michals and Thomas were in that group, Batton said.

Defense attorneys argued that it was not known when the Instagram video was recorded, even though it was uploaded after the shooting.

Batton said the shooters wore gloves and later left the Infiniti in Temple Hills, Md. Authorities say cellphone tower data showed that Michals and Thomas were in the area when the car was abandoned.

Batton said authorities listened to Thomas’s phone calls while he was in jail following his arrest and concluded he was speaking in code about the shooting. Thomas, who spoke to police before his arrest, had denied being involved.

Authorities found that Taylor used his phone for an Internet search on how to load a 100-round drum of a gun, Batton said. Michals, authorities said, used his phone to research news articles on the shooting.

Authorities allege Taylor helped plan the shooting and secured the weapons. A day after the incident, he flew to California and changed his cellphone number, prosecutors said.

After the hearing, Makiyah’s father, Michael Wilson, said he was “still numb.”

“They got to be held accountable,” Wilson said. The next hearing is set for Feb. 1.