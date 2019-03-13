Thieves smashed a stolen white truck into a convenience store Wednesday morning to steal an ATM, but before they went through with their heist, they rounded up the employees inside, apparently to protect them from flying debris, according to police.

Prince George’s County police released video of the dramatic smash-and-grab that authorities say may be linked to similar ATM thefts in the region.

The incident unfolded shortly before 2 a.m., when officers were called to the 7700 block of Finns Lane in Lanham for a robbery.

Police said two men went into the store and ordered all the employees to get on the ground. The men then lay“on top of the employees protecting them from debris, as a third suspect smashed a white pick-up truck through the front of the store,” police said.

The thieves then pushed the ATM onto the truck and fled, police said.

About seven hours later, the stolen ATM was found on fire along with two others at a vacant lot in Landover, police said. A stolen Ford F-250 that investigators suspect was used in the Lanham theft was found near the fire, police said.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that the crime is linked with other ATM thefts in the region.

Read more:

Suspects tried to steal ATM from a 7-Eleven. They made some key mistakes.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news