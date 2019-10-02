Police officer suspended for turning driver over to ICE
The officer encountered the driver in the Groveton area of Fairfax County on Sept. 21 after responding to a traffic accident, police said. The driver did not have a driver’s license, and a search of the person’s DMV information turned up an immigration violation for failing to show up for a deportation hearing, police said.
The officer reported the driver to ICE and held him or her until an agent arrived. The driver was also issued a ticket for driving without a license.
Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)
Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news