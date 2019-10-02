A Fairfax County police officer who was suspended for turning a driver involved in a traffic accident over to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has completed remedial training and will return to work Friday, officials announced Wednesday.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. apologized for the incident Tuesday, saying the unnamed officer had violated a long-standing department policy against helping ICE enforce civil immigration violations.

The officer encountered the driver in the Groveton area of Fairfax County on Sept. 21 after responding to a traffic accident, police said. The driver did not have a driver’s license, and a search of the person’s DMV information turned up an immigration violation for failing to show up for a deportation hearing, police said.

The officer reported the driver to ICE and held him or her until an agent arrived. The driver was also issued a ticket for driving without a license.

