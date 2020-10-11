The body of a man was found in Greenbelt, Md., Sunday, and police there described the death as suspicious.

Someone spotted the body about 4:50 p.m. in a wooded area across from the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, the Greenbelt police said.

The matter is under investigation, they said.

Greenbelt is a city with its own police department in northern Prince George’s Coumty.