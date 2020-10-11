By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 11, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDTThe body of a man was found in Greenbelt, Md., Sunday, and police there described the death as suspicious.Someone spotted the body about 4:50 p.m. in a wooded area across from the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, the Greenbelt police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe matter is under investigation, they said.Greenbelt is a city with its own police department in northern Prince George’s Coumty. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.