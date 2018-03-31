Intersections in the Washington area do not seem to be ranked officially for euphony or the way the names of the individual streets sound when they are linked together. But a report of a fire on Thursday in Prince George’s County happened to call attention to one intersection that would probably be high on any list.

That is the intersection in Capitol Heights, where Able Avenue meets Fable Street. For those who have never been, Able and Fable is in a neighborhood of single family houses, with many trees and considerable greenery.

According to the county fire department, firefighters put out a car fire at the intersection about 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

The fire appeared to be suspicious, the department said. According to the department, fire investigators and law enforcement officers went to the scene.

It could not be learned immediately, if they were sent to “Able and Fable,” and whether anyone showed the hint of a smile.