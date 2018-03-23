It looked dangerous and potentially real.

When a technician was inside a Falls Church apartment Thursday doing some scheduled maintenance, he saw an item that looked suspicious.

It looked like an explosive device. It had “a number of miscellaneous objects put together,” police said.

The apartment’s resident wasn’t home at the time. The technician told his boss, and police were called.

The building — Skyline Towers Apartments in the 5500 block of Seminary Road — was evacuated, and some area streets were closed.

Fairfax County Police said in a statement: “Without more information or further inspection, it was unclear what the item or its intended use could be.”

Police added, “With recent national events in mind, we did not want to take any risks that would jeopardize the safety of our community.”

After an investigation, police figured out it wasn’t dangerous.

Police got a search warrant, and the resident came home and allowed them inside.

The mysterious item turned out to be a costume prop.

Police did not say what the resident did with it, and they determined that “there was no criminal activity or intent.”