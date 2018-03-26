Media reports indicated that packages were found at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the District and at Fort Belvoir. (Quentin Hunstad/United States Army Fort Belvoir )

this story has been updated.The Defense Department said Monday evening that suspicious packages had been received at military installations in the Washington region, and were under investigation.

In a statement, the department said “we are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the National Capital Region.”

In the statement, Army Lt. Col. Michelle L. Baldanza said “this incident is currently under investigation.”

She said the Pentagon was referring all queries to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In a statement the FBI’s Washington field office said the bureau “responded to multiple government facilities” Monday “for the reports of suspicious packages.” The bureau said each package was collected for further analysis.” The precise number of packages involved could not be learned. According to media accounts packages may have been received in as many as six sites.

The sites included Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the District and at Fort Belvoir, in Virginia, according to the accounts.

In addition, an NBC news report indicated that “similar” packages were located at mail processing facilities for both the CIA and the White House.

No injuries were reported, and information about the contents of the packages was not immediately available.

It was not clear what led authorities to deem the packages suspicious. Most or all of the installations involved have means to detect possibly hazardous materials within packages.

At least one of the packages reportedly did contain black powder, an ingredient of some explosive devices.

That package was received in the morning at the National Defense University at Fort McNair, in Southwest Washington, near Nationals Park, an Army spokesman said.

The building was evacuated according to Michael L. Howard, the spokesman.

Howard said a bomb disposal unit from Fort Belvoir confirmed the package “tested positive for black powder and residue.”

It was rendered safe, and no injuries were reported.