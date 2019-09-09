Police and fire personnel stage near the Transamerica Building as officials are investigating a suspicious van in a parking garage on Sept. 9 in Baltimore (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Streets in the Inner Harbor area of Baltimore were evacuated and closed for several hours on Monday while police investigated a suspicious vehicle, officials said.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young said on Twitter that no bomb had been detected.

Instead, police said the vehicle contained stolen diesel fuel, according to the Associated Press.

Baltimore Police Colonel Richard Worley told reporters that the passenger van’s owner had no intent to put others in danger, the AP reported. He said the van was rigged to steal the liquid and held some of it in two large containers, the AP reported.

Earlier, the Baltimore Fire Department said a call was received at 10:39 a.m. Monday about a suspicious vehicle parked in a Pratt Street garage.

On arrival at the scene, public safety officials immediately ordered an evacuation and began to investigate the vehicle.



Traffic is backed up Sept. 9 on Baltimore Street as officials investigate a suspicious van in a parking garage in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Around 5:30 p.m. the mayor said precautionary sweeps of the area had concluded and the evacuation notice was lifted.

“All buildings in the and streets in the area,” were open, Young said, except for a garage on E. Pratt Street where the vehicle was found.

He said the vehicle was not a threat, and was being removed from the garage

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news