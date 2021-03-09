There was no report that the motorist — who, according to county fire and rescue spokesman Pete Piringer, jumped a curb and struck the house in the 20300 block of Waters Row Terrace in Germantown — was jabbed by the spiny creature.
Instead, Piringer reported, when the SUV hit the house, it “moved” beams and walls. A family and pets were displaced.
In addition to humans, Piringer said, those affected included cats, reptiles and a hedgehog.
Hedgehogs, according to online references, are quiet, active and entertaining and make great companion pets.
But they are said to require a lot of care.
No injuries to humans or animals were reported, and the cause of the incident was not immediately known.