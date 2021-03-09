An SUV crashed into a house in Montgomery County on Tuesday in an incident that involved a hedgehog.

Hedgehogs are small mammals, known for their coats, which are covered with bristly spines. The connection between the car crash and the animal, however, was not what it might have seemed at first.

There was no report that the motorist — who, according to county fire and rescue spokesman Pete Piringer, jumped a curb and struck the house in the 20300 block of Waters Row Terrace in Germantown — was jabbed by the spiny creature.

Instead, Piringer reported, when the SUV hit the house, it “moved” beams and walls. A family and pets were displaced.

In addition to humans, Piringer said, those affected included cats, reptiles and a hedgehog.

Hedgehogs, according to online references, are quiet, active and entertaining and make great companion pets.

But they are said to require a lot of care.

No injuries to humans or animals were reported, and the cause of the incident was not immediately known.