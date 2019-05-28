Two motorists were killed Tuesday night in Prince George’s County when one crossed the center line of Brandywine Road, the county police said.

They said a northbound SUV crossed double yellow lines in the Brandywine area and collided with a van that was going south.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. near Lee Acres Drive, the police said.

The reason the SUV crossed into the oncoming lanes was not immediately known.

