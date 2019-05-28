By Martin Weil
Martin Weil
Local reporter

Two motorists were killed Tuesday night in Prince George’s County when one crossed the center line of Brandywine Road, the county police said.

They said a northbound SUV crossed double yellow lines in the Brandywine area and collided with a van that was going south.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. near Lee Acres Drive, the police said.

The reason the SUV crossed into the oncoming lanes was not immediately known.

