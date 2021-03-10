While officers at one end started arresting demonstrators, the report from the ACLU and the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs says officers at the other end used shields and pepper spray to control the crowd. The report says that rather than allow the demonstrators to go home, police “chose to close ranks with riot shields, press the protesters closer together on the narrow street, and arrest them.”

The report says about 200 people were arrested on Swann Street on June 1, all for violating a curfew imposed by the mayor to quell unrest, while police put the number at about 130. The report urges the D.C. Council and other officials to review police protocols for mass arrests and dealing with demonstrators.

The Swann Street incident gained notoriety after at least one resident opened his door and let dozens of protesters inside to escape arrest. It came hours after federal officers forcefully cleared Lafayette Square in front of the White House, during two days of demonstrators that at night led to unrest and looting in the District. D.C. police arrested more than 425 people between May 30 and June 3.

Acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III, who could face questions on this incident when he appears before lawmakers at an oversight hearing Thursday, said Wednesday that he had not read the report and could not immediately comment. He was not the police chief last summer.

Police at the time of the incident said officers had been following a large group of demonstrators whom they linked to a string of vandalism and fires. They said officers did give those in the group the option of going home, and many did. Police said others refused, and were arrested, though none were charged with acts of vandalism or violence.

The chairman of the police union, Greggory Pemberton, disputed the report’s findings, saying the ACLU “left out all the pertinent facts to advance their anti-police agenda.”

In a statement, Pemberton said “the incident on Swann Street involved violent and riotous activity including multiple cars set afire, bricks thrown at officers, and several residents who called 911 to report that their front doors were being kicked in by the rioters.”

Pemberton also said the Swann Street incident has been “fully scrutinized” by several different review processes, including federal prosecutors and the police department’s internal affairs division, and “none of these agencies found any misconduct.”

The report says the authors interviewed 50 people and reviewed photos and videos in the public domain, and found no evidence to support assertions that the demonstrators arrested on Swann Street could be linked to destructive acts.