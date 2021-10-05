The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified of potentially illicit images of children being uploaded to a Dropbox account, police said.
Fairfax County police began investigating the case in mid-September, and a search warrant on the Dropbox account turned up tens of thousands of images of child sex abuse, police said. Detectives also uncovered additional images and videos on devices at Lynch’s home in the 9400 block of Mount Vernon Circle in Fairfax County, police said.
Police said Lynch contacted teenage boys through Snapchat, Grindr and Instagram and asked them to send him revealing photos and videos.
Since 2015, Lynch worked as an aquatics instructor with the Fairfax County Park Authority and was employed at multiple recreation centers, police said. None of the victims uncovered so far appear to be from Fairfax County or related to Lynch’s job.
An attorney for Lynch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.