A competitor apparently drowned Monday during a swim race in Reston, the Fairfax County police said.

They said Kevin Ruby, 45, was competing in a race at Lake Audubon, but a family member had not heard from him and became concerned. Ruby lived in the city of Falls Church, according to authorities.

Police said officers went to the scene and determined that he had never reported in at the end of the race.

Police said late Monday that his body had been recovered. They said a medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

Foul play was not suspected the police said.

this story has been updated.