Friends from the Virginia side went into the water to help him. He was also reached from the Maryland side by lifeguards in the area by chance, Piringer said.
The area is near Sandy Landing, Piringer said. Currents below Great Falls are swift and treacherous, and swimming is prohibited, he said.
Authorities were notified about 6:15 p.m., and the teenager was conscious and breathing when taken to a hospital, Piringer said. He said the lifeguards may have administered rescue breathing.
Maps indicate that the river is about 200 yards across in the area of the incident.