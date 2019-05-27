A rooftop pool can be a fun way for apartment residents to keep cool in Washington summers. However, things can occasionally go wrong — giving rise on Monday to what the D.C. fire department called an “unusual incident.”

In a Twitter message, the fire department said a broken pipe caused a rooftop pool to drain into “multiple floors” of an 11-story condo building in the 1300 block of 18th Street NW.

According to the fire department, firefighters secured utilities in the building and checked all the apartments for damage. All hazards were mitigated, the department said, and the scene was left in the hands of the building’s management.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said, and the services of the Red Cross were not needed.

The extent of any damage was unclear. It was not immediately known how much water drained.

