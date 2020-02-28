On Friday, police said, Lady was reunited with her owner. The circumstances remained unclear. However, police said they were continuing to investigate the taking of Lady as a theft.
As such, it fell into a category of crimes that has showed a sharp increase in the first two months of this year compared with the same period last year.
The number of thefts reported to D.C. police through Friday morning, close to the end of the year’s second month, has risen by about 15 percent. Another crime category increased even more. The number of cars stolen rose from 294 last year at this time to 369 this year, police figures show.
No explanation could be learned immediately, but according to D.C. police data, those figures helped increase overall crime by about 6 percent above last year’s first two months.
The increase came as violent crime fell from 580 to 572, according to the police figures. It is a drop of about 1 percent.