From left are Tonya Chapman, Antonio DeVaul and Marcus Jones. (Photos from Leo Kim/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, Takoma Park police and Montgomery County police)

Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul, one of two finalists who emerged last week to become Montgomery County’s next police chief, is taking himself out of consideration, he said Wednesday.

“I’m going to withdraw my name from the process,” he said in a brief interview, adding that there is “a lot of work that still needs to be done” in Takoma Park.

The second finalist, former Portsmouth (Va.) Police Chief Tonya Chapman, could not be reached Wednesday.

Barry Hudson, a spokesman for Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, who is trying to fill a post open for the first time in 15 years, confirmed that DeVaul had withdrawn his name from consideration. Hudson declined to comment on next steps in the selection process.

DeVaul said he had decided to apply for the position in early June after attending a community forum on policing in Montgomery. The issues raised at the forum, DeVaul said, convinced him that if he became the county’s chief, he could extend his community policing efforts to a wider base.

But after recent reflection, DeVaul said, he realized how comfortable he felt in Takoma Park, where he grew up. He said he’d only been in the post for 18 months, and there was more work he wanted to do there.

DeVaul also announced his intention to withdraw from consideration on his department’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

“Over the weekend, the flood of calls and emails I received from residents distraught about me leaving Takoma Park really hit home for me,” he stated.

In interviews last week, nine people familiar with the selection process said that DeVaul and Chapman were the two finalists. Montgomery County acting police chief Marcus Jones, who had also applied, confirmed that he had been told by the county executive’s office that he was not one of the finalists.

It is unclear where Elrich is in the process or whether he is reconsidering his options. The nominee must be confirmed by the nine-member County Council. Council President Nancy Navarro said Wednesday afternoon that the county executive has not sent the name of his final choice to her office.

